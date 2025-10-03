Skip to content

Health Insurance Rates to Jump in 2026

Minnesotans who buy health insurance on the individual market will see a sharp increase in premiums next year. 

The Minnesota Department of Commerce announced today that rates for 2026 will rise an average of 21.5% for individual plans and 14.2% for small group plans. Officials say the hikes would have been even steeper without the state’s reinsurance program. 

Without that financial backstop, insurers estimated individual market rates would have surged by 69%. The reinsurance program helps cover high-cost claims, keeping premiums more stable for everyone. Lawmakers extended the program earlier this year. The finalized rates apply to plans sold on MNsure and directly through insurers.

October 3, 2025

Fort Frances Museum Hosts Métis Dot Art Session

The Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre hosted a Métis dot art session on September 27, giving participants
October 3, 2025

Sugarbeet Harvest Update

Sugarbeet Pre Piling continues to move along, and sugarbeet producers and organizations are reporting a very promising crop.
October 3, 2025

Itasca State Park Update 

The Staff at Itasca State Park have another weekend of fun activities this weekend. Itasca State Park Lead
« Prev1234567Next »