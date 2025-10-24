Highway 11 Bridge Project Update

By: Graham Scher – October 24th

Warroad, Minn – Highway 11 Construction in Warroad continued this week. Construction on the Highway 11 bridge continued toward paving the new bridge. Pavement was laid and the sidewalk was done as well. MnDOT still has been working on the completion of the south lane of the bridge project with this week also pouring pilasters and putting up the edge rail.

MnDOT has estimated the opening of the bridge for both traffic lanes. That is expected to be open by Friday November 7th for motorists traveling north and south on the Highway 11 bridge. The November 7th date will depend on weather that could affect the completion of the 2025 portion of the project.