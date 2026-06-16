Minnesota Author Events Being Held at Roseau and Warroad Public Libraries

A northern Minnesota memoir exploring loss, identity and the history of Lake of the Woods is bringing its author back to Roseau County next month. Jill D. Swenson, author of The Land of Everlasting Sky, will appear with Don Kakaygeesick, great-grandson of the Ojibwe spiritual leader known as Everlasting Sky.

The pair will discuss the book at the Warroad Public Library on July 9 at 6:30 p.m. and at the Roseau County Museum in Roseau on July 13 at 11 a.m. Both events are free and open to the public. The memoir examines local history, Indigenous land dispossession and Swenson’s personal connection to the Warroad and Lake of the Woods region. For more information, contact the Roseau County Public Library or the Warroad Public Library.