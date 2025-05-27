Skip to content

History on Tap Preview Thursday 5/29

Warroad Heritages Center and Museum will hold their second annual History on Tap this Thursday at Lake of the Woods Brewing Company. This year will hold a history on the fires of Warroad. A look back at some of the most interesting fires taken place in Warroad over the years and shaped the city of Warroad. A research presentation will be made by Warroad Heritages Center and Museum director Brady Swanson, who conducted the research for this presentation.

He discusses more details and background on the presentation and history on Tap itself

He also mentions what the decision making process is like when deciding on a topic to research

History on Tap event featuring the Warroad fires presentation is tomorrow night at 6pm at Lake of the Woods Brewing Company and the event is free to the community.

May 28, 2025

