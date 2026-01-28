Skip to content

Honor Love at a Unique Celebration this Valentines Day

Love is in the air this Valentine’s season in Roseau County!

Roseau District Court Judge Michael Grover is inviting couples to say “I do” in a special Valentine’s Day Wedding Celebration — completely free of charge.

The ceremonies will take place on Friday, February 13th, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. at the Roseau County Courthouse. Judge Grover will perform complimentary marriage ceremonies in a courtroom decorated for the occasion, with light refreshments provided for couples and their guests.

Whether you’ve been planning your wedding for months or want to take advantage of this unique opportunity to make it official, all couples are welcome to participate.

For more information or to register, call 218-463-2541.

January 29, 2026

Northern Major Music Festival Owner Initiating Lawsuit for Constitutional Rights Violation

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. January 29, 2026 Karlstad, Minn – Mattracks and Kick’n Up Kountry
January 29, 2026

No Real ID? Soon you will have to Pay TSA Screening Fee

Beginning Sunday, February 1st, airline passengers 18 and older who do not have a Real ID or other
January 29, 2026

U.S. Senators Secure Federal Funding for Lake of the Woods County

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced that Congress approved 1 million in funding for Lake of
