Honor Love at a Unique Celebration this Valentines Day

Love is in the air this Valentine’s season in Roseau County!

Roseau District Court Judge Michael Grover is inviting couples to say “I do” in a special Valentine’s Day Wedding Celebration — completely free of charge.

The ceremonies will take place on Friday, February 13th, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. at the Roseau County Courthouse. Judge Grover will perform complimentary marriage ceremonies in a courtroom decorated for the occasion, with light refreshments provided for couples and their guests.

Whether you’ve been planning your wedding for months or want to take advantage of this unique opportunity to make it official, all couples are welcome to participate.

For more information or to register, call 218-463-2541.