House Democrats announce anti-fraud package

Fraud is expected to be one of the biggest issues for both the DFL and GOP in the Minnesota Legislature this year, and House Democrats have officially announced their package to address this ongoing issue. House DFL Leader Zack Stephenson says House Democrats are committed to holding fraudsters accountable, which he thinks this package does. 

Rep. Mohamud Noor (DFL-Minneapolis says one part of the package would strengthen the Minnesota Attorney General’s Fraud Control Unit. 

Rep. Matt Norris (DFL-Blaine) says this package will do more than just hold fraudsters accountable for their crimes after the fact. 

As of early 2026, investigations into fraud have uncovered hundreds of millions in stolen funds. Federal prosecutors allege the total scope of fraud in the state could reach $9 Billion.

February 26, 2026

February 26, 2026

February 25, 2026

