Ice House and Shelter Removal Dates Published

The Minnesota DNR is reminding anglers that fish house removal deadlines are approaching. Shelters must be off inland waters in the southern two-thirds of the state by 11:59 p.m. March 2, and by March 16 in the northern portion. Deadlines vary on border waters, including March 1 on Minnesota-Wisconsin waters, March 5 on Minnesota-Dakotas waters, and March 31 on Minnesota-Canada waters. Owners are also asked to remove all trash. The DNR warns ice is never completely safe and conditions vary widely, so anglers should always check ice thickness themselves.

Find more details on the DNR ice fishing shelter webpage.