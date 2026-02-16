Skip to content

Ice House and Shelter Removal Dates Published

The Minnesota DNR is reminding anglers that fish house removal deadlines are approaching. Shelters must be off inland waters in the southern two-thirds of the state by 11:59 p.m. March 2, and by March 16 in the northern portion. Deadlines vary on border waters, including March 1 on Minnesota-Wisconsin waters, March 5 on Minnesota-Dakotas waters, and March 31 on Minnesota-Canada waters. Owners are also asked to remove all trash. The DNR warns ice is never completely safe and conditions vary widely, so anglers should always check ice thickness themselves.

Find more details on the DNR ice fishing shelter webpage.

February 17, 2026

Artist Reception at Warroad Riverplace this Thursday

Warroad RiverPlace invites the public to a free reception and open house this Thursday, February 19, from 5:00
February 17, 2026

House Republicans Lay out priorities for MN Session 

By Prestin Douville – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. The Minnesota Legislative Session kicks off today, and House
February 16, 2026

Recreational opportunities at Itasca State Park 

Temperatures are expected to remain in the double digits throughout the week, which means that now would be
