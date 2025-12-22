Skip to content

Important Dates & Details for Area Producers

With area producers ensuring their 2025 acreage reports are accurate and submitted to the FSA over the weekend, Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota District 7 including Roseau County provided some other important dates and reminders to keep in mind.

For payment rates, commodity-specific rates will be announced by the end of this month. Eligible farmers should expect for payments to be issued by February 28, 2026.

A requirements reminder that crop insurance participation is not required to receive FBA payments. For those planning for the future, it is important to know that The USDA strongly encourages producers to utilize the new One Big Beautiful Bill risk management tools to protect against future price volatility.

December 23, 2025

Winter Recreation Opportunities at Lake Bemidji State Park 

The trail conditions might be poor now due to recent weather trends, but Lake Bemidji State Park will
December 23, 2025

Roseau Superintendent Holiday Break Message

Most local and area schools are going on Christmas Break today, with most returning to school on January
December 23, 2025

Less than Two Weeks until New Paid Leave Program Kicks in

We’re less than two weeks away from Minnesota’s new Paid Leave program launching. DEED Deputy Commissioner Evan Rowe
« Prev1234567Next »