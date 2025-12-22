Important Dates & Details for Area Producers

With area producers ensuring their 2025 acreage reports are accurate and submitted to the FSA over the weekend, Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota District 7 including Roseau County provided some other important dates and reminders to keep in mind.

For payment rates, commodity-specific rates will be announced by the end of this month. Eligible farmers should expect for payments to be issued by February 28, 2026.

A requirements reminder that crop insurance participation is not required to receive FBA payments. For those planning for the future, it is important to know that The USDA strongly encourages producers to utilize the new One Big Beautiful Bill risk management tools to protect against future price volatility.