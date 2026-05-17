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Warroad City Council Proclaims EMS Week

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

Warroad, Minn — May 17th marks the start of Emergency Medical Services Week in Warroad as proclaimed by the Warroad City Council last week. The recognition honors emergency responders serving Warroad and the surrounding Roseau and Lake of the Woods County areas, where crews often travel long distances and face harsh weather to reach patients. Mayor Tom Goldsmith says EMS Week is an opportunity to recognize the dedication and sacrifice of those responders serving the community around the clock. 

Goldsmith also spoke about the ongoing shortage of volunteers and paramedics in rural EMS services 

EMS week continues throughout the week with recognition of emergency responders and the important role they play in keeping northern Minnesota communities safe.

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