Itasca State Park Holding Events over Memorial Day Weekend 

It’s going to be a busy Memorial Day weekend at Itasca State Park, as they will be holding a number of events and programs over the weekend. Itasca State Park Naturalist Connie Cox says this busy stretch will kick off with a guided walk from a special guest.

One of the most popular sites at Itasca over Memorial Day weekend is the wildflowers and Cox says they have a walk planned for that as well.

A full schedule of events and programs over the weekend can be seen on the Itasca State Park webpage on the DNR website.