Skip to content

Itasca State Park Hunting Details

After a busy fall, and summer season, programming at Itasca State Park will be taking a break for the month of November. Itasca State Park Naturalist Sandra Lichter provides further detail about the opportunities for people to do some deer hunting in the park.

Lichter says since the park is still open to visitors, there’s also plenty of recreational activities to take part in, and she shares some of the activities she recommends this time of year.

More information about park facilities and services can be seen on the Itasca State Park webpage on the Minnesota DNR website.

November 5, 2025

Area School Referendum Results

Here are the results. Badger School 676 Question 1 regarding approval of school building bonds passed with a
November 5, 2025

November is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month

November is carbon monoxide awareness month, and homeowners are reminded to take the necessary steps in keeping themselves
November 4, 2025

Red River Watershed Management Board Pushing for Bonding Bill in 2026

The 2026 Minnesota Legislative Session is set to begin in two months, and one item that is expected
« Prev1234567Next »