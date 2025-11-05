Itasca State Park Hunting Details

After a busy fall, and summer season, programming at Itasca State Park will be taking a break for the month of November. Itasca State Park Naturalist Sandra Lichter provides further detail about the opportunities for people to do some deer hunting in the park.

Lichter says since the park is still open to visitors, there’s also plenty of recreational activities to take part in, and she shares some of the activities she recommends this time of year.

More information about park facilities and services can be seen on the Itasca State Park webpage on the Minnesota DNR website.