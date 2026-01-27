Skip to content

January is Bathtub Safety Month

January is National Bathtub Safety Month, and Safe Kids Grand Forks is raising awareness about the importance of proper bathtub safety practices for parents with young children. Carma Hanson of Safe Kids Grand Forks says bathtub safety is a very important item to talk about, as multiple North Dakota children have died in bathtubs. 

Hanson says the best bathtub safety practice you as a parent or guardian can practice, is to never leave your young child in a bath unattended, even if it’s just for a single minute. 

For more child safety materials and information, go to the Safe Kids Grand Forks website.

January 27, 2026

January 27, 2026

January 27, 2026

