Keep It Clean expanding presence on Rainy Lake

The Keep It Clean program is expanding its presence on Rainy Lake this winter, encouraging anglers to properly dispose of trash and waste while out on the ice.

Jolene Simon with the Koochiching County Soil and Water Conservation District says the program began in Lake of the Woods more than a decade ago and has grown significantly.

The effort focuses on preventing garbage, human waste, and pet waste from being left on the ice, where it can enter the lake during spring melt. Simon tells us what they have added recently to help with waste left behind.

This season, partners have placed garbage bins at key access points including Birchdale, Ash River, and Lake Kabetogama.

Organizers remind anglers to use the provided receptacles or pack out what they bring in — helping protect area waters throughout the winter season.

