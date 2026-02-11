Skip to content

Key Vote on Copper Mining in Boundary Waters Expected This Week

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on legislation this week that would lift the ban on copper mining in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. It’s already passed the House. Save the Boundary Waters Executive Director Ingrid Lyons says copper mining would be toxic and destroy the habitat and wildlife of the Boundary Waters.

Lyons says if it passes, things could move quickly.

The Senate only needs a simple majority to pass the legislation. Republican Congressman Pete Stauber is pushing for mining saying it would provide jobs and an economic boost to northern Minnesota. Lyons says if it happens, the impact on the Boundary Waters will be devastating.

