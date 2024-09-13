The Kittson County Central Bearcats swept the Warroad Warriors in three sets in a match played in a humid gymnasium in Lancaster. Scores in the match were 25-18, 25-12 and 25-18. Kittson County Central is 9-1 on the season and will play at Stephen-Argyle on Tuesday next week. Warroad drops to 1-4 and will participate in the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley tournament this weekend.
Kittson County Central beats Warroad volleyball in three sets.
Hope Lights the Night event to be held Saturday
The first annual Hope Lights the Night, a walk for suicide prevention will be held on Saturday 9/21
Lake of the Woods host’s “Pay it Forward” event once again
Ninety veterans participated in the 11th Annual “Pay it Forward” fishing event on Lake of the Woods at
Countdown continues to “Grand Welcoming” event at Warroad River Place
THE COUNTDOWN CONTINUES TO THE GRAND WELCOMING EVENT AT WARROAD RIVER PLACE. THE EVENT IS SET TO TAKE