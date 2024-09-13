The Kittson County Central Bearcats swept the Warroad Warriors in three sets in a match played in a humid gymnasium in Lancaster. Scores in the match were 25-18, 25-12 and 25-18. Kittson County Central is 9-1 on the season and will play at Stephen-Argyle on Tuesday next week. Warroad drops to 1-4 and will participate in the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley tournament this weekend.