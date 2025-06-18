Lake of the Woods Adds Another Option for Towing Services

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | June 18, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – Lake of the Woods has added one more option for boat towing services if boat owners encounter problems on the water. TowBoat US 24/7 just added its second on-the-water towing and assistance service on the Lake, this one in the Rocky Point area on the west side of the lake.

Captain Doug and Melanie Nelson of Baudette, Minnesota opened TowBoatUS Rocky Point to provide professional towing, battery jump, soft ungrounding, and fuel drop-off services. TowBoat US has a network of more than 300 ports nationwide.

The Nelsons opened their first Lake of the Woods port, TowBoatUS Lake of the Woods, two years ago in Baudette. In a news release, Doug Nelson said that it’s all about being in the right places where people need them, and opening this new location will provide faster response times to those on the water.

The Boat Owners Association offers an unlimited on-water towing membership for freshwater boaters and anglers for 109 dollars a year.