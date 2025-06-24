Lake of the Woods County Fair New Attractions

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | June 24, 2025

Baudette, MINN. – Lake of the Woods County Fair Board met Wednesday night to discuss final details of the fair before the beginning of the County Fair next week. KQ92 and KRWB News spoke with JP Sweet, President of County Fair Board to discuss more details of the new attractions in 2025.

We also asked Sweet about what he expects attendance to look like this year.

Sweet spoke on why the community looks forward to this so much every year and why its so fun for new and familiar faces.

Lake of the Woods County Fair begins Wednesday June 25th.