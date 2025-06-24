Skip to content

Lake of the Woods County Fair New Attractions

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | June 24, 2025

Baudette, MINN. – Lake of the Woods County Fair Board met Wednesday night to discuss final details of the fair before the beginning of the County Fair next week. KQ92 and KRWB News spoke with JP Sweet, President of County Fair Board to discuss more details of the new attractions in 2025.

We also asked Sweet about what he expects attendance to look like this year.

Sweet spoke on why the community looks forward to this so much every year and why its so fun for new and familiar faces.

Lake of the Woods County Fair begins Wednesday June 25th.

June 26, 2025

Festive Logistics for the Fourth in Warroad

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | June 25, 2025 Warroad, MINN. – KQ92 FM &
June 25, 2025

City of Warroad Summer Updates

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | June 25, 2025 Warroad, MINN. – On Monday, June
June 25, 2025

More from Watershed Meetings in Roseau this week

By Jon Michael – R & J Broadcasting | June 25, 2025 Roseau, MINN. – Area Watershed Managers
« Prev1234567Next »