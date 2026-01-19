Skip to content

Lake of the Woods Hosting Sub-section One Act Play Saturday

Lake of the Woods School is hosting their annual sub-section 32 One-Act Play this Saturday at Lake of the Woods High school in Baudette. Several schools will be there to participate in this year’s competition. Bear Activities Director Sam Lyon tells us about the event and what people are looking forward to for this competition.

Lyon tells us about why the event is so competitive and what kids are doing to prepare.

Lake of the Woods will host the event this Saturday with play beginning at 11am and running throughout the day for all 5 schools participating.

January 21, 2026

Congress Rolls Back Ban Protecting Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness

Congress is moving to roll back a Biden Administration ban that protects the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
January 21, 2026

Sugarbeet update with ASGA President Neil Rockstad 

Congress recently passed the Farmer Bridge Assistance program, and $1 billion dollars will be allocated to the specialty
January 21, 2026

Fraud and Scams Reports on the Rise in Canada

Fraud and scam reports are on the rise in rural Manitoba, including the Rural Municipality of Piney. Sprague
