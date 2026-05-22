Skip to content

Warroad High School Recognizes Students During Scholarship Night

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc

Warroad, Minn — Warroad High School seniors were recognized Monday night during the school’s annual Scholarship Awards Program, where students received scholarships from local businesses, organizations, and foundations to support their future education. Superintendent Dr. Shawn Yates commented on why the night is so special for him and for so many students and families.

Yates also commented on how scholarships like these can make a lasting impact on students as they pursue future educational opportunities and career paths, helping ease financial burdens while opening doors for the next chapter.

As families and community members gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of these students, school officials praised the seniors for their hard work and thanked area donors for continuing to invest in the Class of 2026.

May 21, 2026

Pick Up your Poppies in Honor of Memorial Day

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc Warroad, Minn — As Memorial Day approaches, members of the Warroad
May 21, 2026

NMRC teams shine at Minnesota State Robotics Competition

The 2025/2026 Robotics season is now in the books with the completion of the Minnesota State Robotics Competition,
May 21, 2026

Northern Minnesota Canola Growers Prepare for Summer Meetings

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc Roseau, Minn — The Minnesota Canola Council is preparing for two
« Prev1234567Next »