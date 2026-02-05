Lake of the Woods School Ski Trails Open

The Lake of the Woods School Ski Trails are now open, and have been groomed by volunteer Tim Lyon. Outdoorsmen are encouraged to take advantage and enjoy the trails on the weekend, and even on Tuesday evenings when they can warm up at the Lake of the Woods school pool and hot tub after.

The ski trails have several lengths that can be enjoyed by all ages, with the Dancing Grouse Trail reaching a 1.5 mile loop. Snowshoes are welcome, with the ask that snowshoers stay to the side of designated ski trails. The trails are located just behind the Lake of the Woods School, with the entrance west of the main school parking lot. Organizers say the trails are a great way for the community to stay active and make the most of the season.