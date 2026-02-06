Lake of the Woods School Student of the Month January 2026

Lake of the Woods School 390 has announced its Senior High Student of the Month for January 2026, recognizing a senior who’s making an impact both in and out of the classroom.

The Senior High Student of the Month is Lily Ayers. Lily is involved in a wide range of extracurricular activities with the bears, including band, choir, and softball, and she consistently earns a spot on the A Honor Roll.

Teachers say Lily stands out for her dedication, positive attitude, and commitment to excellence in the classroom and with her peers.

Lily is the daughter of Anna Sanchez and Dylan Harcharyk. Congratulations to Lily Ayers on being named Lake of the Woods School’s Student of the Month for January 2026.