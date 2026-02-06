Skip to content

Lake of the Woods School Student of the Month January 2026

Lake of the Woods School 390 has announced its Senior High Student of the Month for January 2026, recognizing a senior who’s making an impact both in and out of the classroom.

The Senior High Student of the Month is Lily Ayers. Lily is involved in a wide range of extracurricular activities with the bears, including band, choir, and softball, and she consistently earns a spot on the A Honor Roll.

Teachers say Lily stands out for her dedication, positive attitude, and commitment to excellence in the classroom and with her peers.

Lily is the daughter of Anna Sanchez and Dylan Harcharyk. Congratulations to Lily Ayers on being named Lake of the Woods School’s Student of the Month for January 2026.

February 5, 2026

Badger Father Daughter Dance Friday

Badger High School will be filled with music, laughter, and dancing this Friday, February 6th, as the Badger
February 5, 2026

DNR and White Earth Reach Agreement for State Forest

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the White Earth Nation have reached a formal agreement on natural
February 5, 2026

Roseau City Council Updates On Spring Airport Project and Other Business

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Thursday, February 5, 2026 ROSEAU, Minn. – The
« Prev1234567Next »