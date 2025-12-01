Lake of the Woods School Superintendent Comments on Referendum and Levy Passage

By Jon Michael Grussing – R & J Broadcasting | December 1, 2025

Baudette, MINN. – KQ92 & KRWB radio sat down with Lake of the Woods District School Superintendent Scott Fitzsimonds to discuss the referendum vote that passed in November. The school district approved both a $5 million dollar bond referendum and a capital levy project for technology and updates.

Fitzsimonds wanted to say a special thank you to the community and those involved in making this happen:

The superintendent also let listeners in on a possible timeline for the project to begin:

Regarding the capital project levy, Fitzsimonds stated that plans could begin as early as this spring:

We’ll continue to follow this and other area school stories at KQ92 and KRWB radio.