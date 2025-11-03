Lake of the Woods School Superintendent Discusses Upcoming Referendum and Community Impact

By Jon Michael Grussing – R & J Broadcasting | November 3, 2025

Baudette, MINN. – KQ92 and KRWB sat down with Lake of the Woods School Superintendent Scott Fitzsimonds about the upcoming referendum vote. When asked about what priorities the referendum and vote would seek to address, Fitzsimonds replied:

Fitzsimonds also shared what voters could expect to see in terms of impact on their taxes from this vote:

Besides voting, community members can help the school and its kids meet their needs in other ways:



Early voting can be done Monday, Nov. 3 from 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM at the Lake of the Woods Government Center on 206 8th Ave SE Baudette, MN. Regular voting starts Tuesday, Nov. 4 from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For more detailed information on the referendum, visit lakeofthewoodsschool.org.

Listen to the full uncut interview here: