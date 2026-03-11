Lake Township Election Results

Residents of Lake Township headed to the polls Tuesday at the Lake Township Hall just west of Warroad for their annual township election.

Voting remained open for ten hours, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., with a number of residents casting ballots during the day.

When the ballots were tallied up Tuesday night, Kent Peterson was elected township supervisor, receiving 27 of the votes cast.

Bobbi Aker was elected township clerk with 26 votes cast for Aker.

Township officials say the annual meeting and election allow residents to directly choose local leadership and discuss township business for the year ahead. Officials are also reminding residents of their monthly township meetings at Lake Township Hall each month, on the second Wednesday of the month.