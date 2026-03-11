Skip to content

Lake Township Election Results

Residents of Lake Township headed to the polls Tuesday at the Lake Township Hall just west of Warroad for their annual township election.

Voting remained open for ten hours, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., with a number of residents casting ballots during the day.

When the ballots were tallied up Tuesday night, Kent Peterson was elected township supervisor, receiving 27 of the votes cast.

Bobbi Aker was elected township clerk with 26 votes cast for Aker.

Township officials say the annual meeting and election allow residents to directly choose local leadership and discuss township business for the year ahead. Officials are also reminding residents of their monthly township meetings at Lake Township Hall each month, on the second Wednesday of the month.

March 12, 2026

Minnesota FalconCam 2026 Goes Live

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has launched the 16th annual FalconCam livestream for 2026, now featuring sharper
March 12, 2026

National Groundwater Awareness Week is March 8-14

The Minnesota Department of Health is reminding rural residents during National Groundwater Awareness Week that regular testing is
March 12, 2026

St Patrick’s Day activities at Warroad Riverplace

Kids can get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit with a fun and creative activity at Warroad Riverplace.
« Prev1234567Next »