Roseau County Board To Hold Public Hearings Tuesday

The Roseau County Board of Commissioners is set to meet Tuesday morning at the Roseau County Courthouse, with several public hearings and transportation-related items on the agenda.

Commissioners will hold two public hearings during the meeting. One focuses on proposed revisions to the county’s tobacco ordinance, while the other involves updates to the county’s floodplain management ordinance. Floodplain regulations are periodically reviewed to remain consistent with state and federal floodplain standards tied to FEMA mapping and insurance requirements.

The board is also expected to discuss Highway 11 detours, along with a speed study on County State Aid Highway 9.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Roseau County Courthouse. Members of the public can attend in person or request Zoom access through the county coordinator’s office.