Legislative Session outlook with Senator Jordan Rasmuss0n 

The 2025 Legislative Session ended a couple months back, and we’re already starting to see some of its impacts. One of the impacts we’re seeing is the bonding bill, as some area organizations are receiving funding. Senator Jordan Rasmuss0n (R-Fergus Falls) gives his overview of the session, and more specifically the bonding bill.

While all sides had to make concessions due to limitations in the bonding bill, Rasmusson says they did walk out of session with some big wins.

Rasmusson says one of the reasons they were able to come out with wins was because of the necessity of bipartisanship, which he says lacked in past sessions.