Skip to content

Legislative Session outlook with Senator Jordan Rasmuss0n 

The 2025 Legislative Session ended a couple months back, and we’re already starting to see some of its impacts. One of the impacts we’re seeing is the bonding bill, as some area organizations are receiving funding. Senator Jordan Rasmuss0n (R-Fergus Falls) gives his overview of the session, and more specifically the bonding bill.  

While all sides had to make concessions due to limitations in the bonding bill, Rasmusson says they did walk out of session with some big wins. 

Rasmusson says one of the reasons they were able to come out with wins was because of the necessity of bipartisanship, which he says lacked in past sessions. 

July 10, 2025

The City of Roseau’s Summer Surging Forward

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | July 10, 2025 Roseau, MINN. – On Monday July
July 10, 2025

2026 Legislative Session Preview

By Prestin Douville – R & J Broadcasting | July 10, 2025 St. Paul, MINN. – Minnesota State
July 9, 2025

$11 million available for land protection via revamped Reinvest in Minnesota (RIM) Drinking Water Program

St. Paul, MINN. – Funding is now available from the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources, or
« Prev1234567Next »