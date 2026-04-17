LifeCare Medical Center Announces Annual May Walk/Run in Roseau

LifeCare Medical Center in Roseau is inviting residents from across northern Minnesota to come together for a morning focused on health, wellness, and community.

The annual Community Wellness 5K Walk/Run is set for Saturday, May 16th at Roseau City Park. The event welcomes all ages and fitness levels, with options to walk, run, or bike along a scenic local route.

The morning kicks off with a Kids Run at 8:45, followed by the 5K at 9:00. Organizers say the event is about more than just exercise—it’s about bringing together neighbors from Roseau and Lake of the Woods counties while raising awareness for mental health.

Participants can expect chip timing, awards, music, and refreshments, with free coffee and hot chocolate available on site.

Proceeds will support local healthcare initiatives through the LifeCare Health Care Fund.

Pre-registration is encouraged by May 6th to guarantee a long-sleeve event T-shirt. More information is available at LifeCare Medical Center’s website.