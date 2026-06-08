Roseau County Road Construction Update

The Roseau County Highway Department is advising motorists of a road construction project on County State Aid Highway 5 near Warroad. Beginning June 9, Highway 5 will be closed to through traffic between County State Aid Highway 12 and County State Aid Highway 2 West, a stretch of about three miles.



The project includes grading, culvert replacement, aggregate base work and new pavement. Beginning June 15, resurfacing work will continue on Highway 5 from Trunk Highway 11 to the Clear River Station. Drivers are encouraged to plan alternate routes and use caution in the area while construction is underway this summer.