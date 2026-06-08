The Roseau County Highway Department is advising motorists of a road construction project on County State Aid Highway 5 near Warroad. Beginning June 9, Highway 5 will be closed to through traffic between County State Aid Highway 12 and County State Aid Highway 2 West, a stretch of about three miles.
The project includes grading, culvert replacement, aggregate base work and new pavement. Beginning June 15, resurfacing work will continue on Highway 5 from Trunk Highway 11 to the Clear River Station. Drivers are encouraged to plan alternate routes and use caution in the area while construction is underway this summer.
Roseau County Road Construction Update
The Roseau County Highway Department is advising motorists of a road construction project on County State Aid Highway 5 near Warroad. Beginning June 9, Highway 5 will be closed to through traffic between County State Aid Highway 12 and County State Aid Highway 2 West, a stretch of about three miles.
Bike Rodeo Moves Indoors Due to Weather
By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. WARROAD, Minn — Families in the Warroad area can still enjoy
MN DNR Releases New Waterway Maps
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has launched more than 60 new state water trail maps designed to
Highway 11 Project Moving Forward Between Roseau and Warroad
By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. ROSEAU, Minn — If you’ve been traveling between Roseau and Warroad,