Lil’ Chompers seeks bids for Greenbush child care facility

Lil’ Chompers Child Care of Greenbush has announced a major step forward in plans for its new child care center. Bid packets for the upcoming facility are now officially available, and advertisements inviting contractors to bid have been placed in several regional newspapers, including The Greenbush Tribune, Roseau Times-Region, Thief River Falls Times, Grand Forks Herald, and Bemidji Pioneer.

Contractors interested in the project are invited to attend the bid opening on Thursday, February 5th, at 2 p.m. at the Greenbush Community Center. Organizers say this milestone marks continued progress on expanding child care services for local families — a need that has been identified as a top community priority and supported through multiple funding sources.

Lil’ Chompers Board President Karen Dvergsten says the project wouldn’t be possible without strong community support. She says volunteers and generous donors have played a key role in bringing the project this far.

Lil’ Chompers Child Care hopes to break ground this spring, with plans to open the new facility in January of 2027. Once completed, the center expects to serve around 60 children, ranging in age from six weeks to 13 years old.

For more information, community members can email lilchomperschildcare@gmail.com or contact a Lil’ Chompers board member.