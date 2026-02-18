Skip to content

Local School Updates 2-18-26

With this major winter storm blowing across parts of Northwest Minnesota, some local and area school districts have announced that students will shift to e-learning today instead of attending in-person classes. 

Warroad schools will operate under E-learning, please check the E-learning Day plan posted on the school website for more details. There will also be no Kid Kare today.

Roseau Schools are also utilizing E-learning today. There is no Little Rams today, and all school buildings and facilities  will be closed today.

Badger School and Grygla School and buses will run on a 2-hour delay this morning. Breakfast will still be served this morning.

The decision comes as heavy snow and hazardous road conditions make travel unsafe for buses, staff and families.

February 18, 2026

Ag Workshop Service Announcement

A Livestock Producer Workshop will take place on Monday, February 23rd, from 12:00 PM to 4:30 PM at
February 17, 2026

Warroad Fire Department Looks Forward to Warroad Yeti-Fest 2026

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Tuesday, February 17, 2026 Warroad’s annual Yeti-Fest is
February 17, 2026

Artist Reception at Warroad Riverplace this Thursday

Warroad RiverPlace invites the public to a free reception and open house this Thursday, February 19, from 5:00
« Prev1234567Next »