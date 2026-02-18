Local School Updates 2-18-26

With this major winter storm blowing across parts of Northwest Minnesota, some local and area school districts have announced that students will shift to e-learning today instead of attending in-person classes.

Warroad schools will operate under E-learning, please check the E-learning Day plan posted on the school website for more details. There will also be no Kid Kare today.

Roseau Schools are also utilizing E-learning today. There is no Little Rams today, and all school buildings and facilities will be closed today.

Badger School and Grygla School and buses will run on a 2-hour delay this morning. Breakfast will still be served this morning.

The decision comes as heavy snow and hazardous road conditions make travel unsafe for buses, staff and families.