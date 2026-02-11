Skip to content

Local Award-Winning Tattoo Artist Somsak “Noy” Bounvongxay Detained By ICE, Faces Deportation

Local award-winning tattoo artist and Golden Dragon Tattoo Shop owner Somsak “Noy” Bounvongxay was detained by ICE officers Monday, Feb. 9 at his Fargo business. Bounvongxay was brought to the United States by his parents as a child, and later built a home and family in Warroad, where he remains closely connected to the community.

He now faces deportation to Laos while his legal status remains pending. His family says they filed a spousal petition five years ago that is still under review. Known for his charity tattoo drives and community involvement, supporters describe him as generous and deeply committed to both his craft and community. Bounvongxay’s detainment has sparked an outpouring of support, and his family has launched a GoFundMe to help cover legal, medical and living expenses.

February 11, 2026

Aria Nouveau Concert Duo is Coming to Warroad Riverplace

Warroad Riverplace has several concerts coming up over the next couple months hosted by the Northern Lights Concert
February 11, 2026

Key Vote on Copper Mining in Boundary Waters Expected This Week

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on legislation this week that would lift the ban on copper
February 10, 2026

Minnesota Department of Human Services Develops New Anti-Fraud System with Optum

Minnesota is advancing efforts to strengthen Medicaid anti-fraud systems. The Department of Human Services, working with Optum, has
