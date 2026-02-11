Local Award-Winning Tattoo Artist Somsak “Noy” Bounvongxay Detained By ICE, Faces Deportation

Local award-winning tattoo artist and Golden Dragon Tattoo Shop owner Somsak “Noy” Bounvongxay was detained by ICE officers Monday, Feb. 9 at his Fargo business. Bounvongxay was brought to the United States by his parents as a child, and later built a home and family in Warroad, where he remains closely connected to the community.

He now faces deportation to Laos while his legal status remains pending. His family says they filed a spousal petition five years ago that is still under review. Known for his charity tattoo drives and community involvement, supporters describe him as generous and deeply committed to both his craft and community. Bounvongxay’s detainment has sparked an outpouring of support, and his family has launched a GoFundMe to help cover legal, medical and living expenses.