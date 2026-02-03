LOW Knowledge Bowl Wraps in Thief River Falls

The Lake of the Woods Knowledge Bowl team participated in the all-school competition last week in Thief River Falls. The Bears team consists of Will Castle, Will Tange, Jacob Sopkowiak, and Vincent Quo. The gentlemen fluctuated between 7th and 13th place most of the day, and ended up finishing in 11th place for the competition.

Castle was asked what he enjoys most about being a part of the team and he said, “we are able to have fun while still performing and do well at the meets.”

Tange is confident that the team will place in the top ten at each meet for the remainder of the season.

The team now has a week off from meets, but will be preparing for their next meet in Bemidji where they will be competing against some new teams. The Knowledge Bowl senior high team is coached by Liz Tange.