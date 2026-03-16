Marvin/Polaris Pucks with a Purpose this Friday

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

After taking almost a decade in between games, Marvin and Polaris employees will take to the ice to play their 2nd annual “Pucks with a Purpose” hockey game on Friday March 20th at the Gardens Arena. Marvin’s event organizer Kim Lawler explained how the event got started back up

Lawler spoke on who all will be participating in this event.

Lawler also spoke on how the communities use this event as a resource for local non-profits, with this year’s proceeds benefitting the Warroad and Roseau Food Pantries.

Marvin employee and former Warroad Girls Hockey player Hannah Corneliuson commented on who else is playing in the game that will be a familiar face.

Corneliuson talked about how great the opportunity is to put the skates back on at the Gardens Arena.

Marvin and Polaris will get this hockey rivalry game underway Friday March 20th at 5pm and 6:30 from the Gardens Arena.