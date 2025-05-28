Mayor Tom Goldsmith talks Hwy 11 Construction and Marina Project details

The Highway 11 construction project for the Roundabout on Cedar Avenue and Highway 11 in Warroad, as well as one half of the Highway 11 bridge was slated to begin on Tuesday, May 27th. Detailed maps, and general information can be found on the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s website, DOT.state.mn.us R & J Broadcasting was able to catch up with Warroad Mayor Tom Goldsmith at Tuesday’s City Council meeting to discuss some of the construction, as well as the local Safe Harbor/Marina Project in Warroad.

When asked on how the City of Warroad was working with MNDOT, and what kind of communications could be expected from the city regarding this project, the mayor responded:

Moving on to the Marina project: the Warroad Safe Harbor Dredging Project began in 2024, and its first segment was completed in Mid-September according to VEIT, the contracting company hired to do the initial dredging work. A 1,500 foot long by 30 foot wide channel was created by dredging over 14,000 square cubic feet of clay, laying the groundwork for future development of a new Marina in Warroad.

We asked Mayor Goldsmith what people can expect to see from the next phases of the Marina project in Warroad:

When pressed about a timeline, Mayor Goldsmith had this to say:

Where can those who live in, or plan to visit Warroad, go to find more information about the Marina project?

Are there any foreseeable adjustments in the future due to this project that locals should be aware or prepared for?

What kind of impact are we anticipating the installation of this new Marina is going to have on Warroad and area businesses?

KQ92 and KRWB News will continue to follow the story.