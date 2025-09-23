MDH Endorses National COVID-19 Vaccine Guidance for 2025–26 Season

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has endorsed COVID-19 vaccine recommendations from national medical associations for the 2025-26 season. The guidance comes from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Family Physicians, and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, which all recommend that people over six months old have the option to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination is especially encouraged for children under 2, pregnant women, adults with high-risk conditions, and adults 65 and older.

This year, MDH is focusing on these professional associations’ recommendations rather than relying solely on federal guidance. Health officials say this approach provides science-based guidance and helps fill gaps left by federal recommendations. MDH emphasizes that COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and prevent severe illness and death.

Governor Walz issued an executive order on September 8 to ensure Minnesotans continue to have access to vaccines. In response, MDH has issued a standing order allowing pharmacists to provide COVID-19 vaccines broadly, reducing barriers to vaccination. The department is also coordinating with health plans, providers, and professional associations to ensure coverage and access statewide.

COVID-19 vaccines for the 2025-26 season are arriving at clinics and pharmacies, with supplies expected to grow in the coming weeks. MDH advises residents to call clinics or pharmacies to confirm availability, particularly for pediatric doses, and to check insurance coverage if needed. Vaccines are available at low or no cost for those without insurance, and COVID-19 vaccination can be given alongside flu or RSV vaccines.

Minnesotans are encouraged to speak with their health care providers about recommended vaccines to protect themselves and their families as the respiratory disease season begins.