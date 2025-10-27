Michelle Fischbach Provides Shutdown Update

By Graham Scher, October 27th

Roseau County, Minn – Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach of District 7 including Roseau County updated on the latest regarding the government shutdown and what’s being done about it.

Fischbach connected with over 11 thousand residents living in the Seventh Congressional District during a telephone town hall she conducted last week. Discussion centered around how our agriculture communities and rural healthcare are being affected.

Fischbach also mentioned how at the end of last week, Senate Democrats voted for the 12th time to keep the government shutdown. She confirmed that SNAP and WIC benefits could run out of their funding soon which would largely affect families who rely on those benefits each month.

Congresswoman Fischbach of District 7 provided other updates that we will feature later this week.