Minnesota 988 Lifeline Sees Four Years Consecutive Increased Calls Since Launch

The Minnesota Department of Health reports that the 988 Minnesota Lifeline has seen four consecutive years of increased calls since its launch in July 2022. The centers have answered over 370,000 contacts, with contacts climbing from about 25,000 in the first six months to approximately 83,000 in the first half of 2026.

Governor Tim Walz and the state legislature passed funding in 2023 to support the growing demand, ensuring Minnesotans can connect with in-state specialists trained to provide emotional support and connect callers to local resources. The 988 service is a free, 24/7 confidential resource available by calling, texting, or chatting online at 988Lifeline.org, with Spanish-speaking support and interpreters for more than 200 languages.

For more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s Suicide Data and Reports webpage or contact them directly.