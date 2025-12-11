Skip to content

Minnesota Awards $91.7 Million for Water Infrastructure; Thief River Falls Among Recipients

The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority has approved more than $91 million in loans and grants to upgrade drinking water and wastewater systems in 26 communities statewide, including a major project in Thief River Falls.

The funding will help cities replace aging pipes, improve treatment facilities, and remove lead from local water systems. State officials say the investment will strengthen public health, protect water quality, and support local economies across Minnesota.

Here in Northern Minnesota, Thief River Falls will receive $930,710 to replace about 75 lead service lines with new copper lines. The upgrades are part of a statewide push to remove nearly 1,000 lead lines in 15 cities.

MPFA Chair Matt Varilek says the funding ensures every Minnesotan has access to clean and reliable drinking water. Executive Director Steve Walter adds that the program is especially important for communities that lack the resources to tackle costly infrastructure projects on their own.

Since its creation in 1987, the MPFA has awarded nearly $7.4 billion for clean water and public infrastructure projects, benefiting nearly every community in Minnesota.

More details on individual projects are available on the MPFA website.

