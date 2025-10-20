Minnesota Deer Hunting Season Promises Strong Opportunities for Hunters

As Minnesota’s firearms deer hunting season approaches, the Minnesota DNR says hunters can expect favorable conditions across much of the state.

More than 400,000 hunters are anticipated to be participating and wearing that blaze orange when the season opens on November 8th. Several areas through Northern Minnesota are offering strong chances for a successful harvest. Deer populations in central Minnesota are especially robust, thanks to a productive season and a mild winter.

Populations are also thriving in southern Minnesota and remain solid in the northwest. However, northeastern Minnesota continues to experience lower deer numbers, and hunters in that region may face more limited opportunities.