Minnesota Deer Hunting Season Promises Strong Opportunities for Hunters

As Minnesota’s firearms deer hunting season approaches, the Minnesota DNR says hunters can expect favorable conditions across much of the state. 

More than 400,000 hunters are anticipated to be participating and wearing that blaze orange when the season opens on November 8th. Several areas through Northern Minnesota are offering strong chances for a successful harvest. Deer populations in central Minnesota are especially robust, thanks to a productive season and a mild winter. 

Populations are also thriving in southern Minnesota and remain solid in the northwest. However, northeastern Minnesota continues to experience lower deer numbers, and hunters in that region may face more limited opportunities.

October 21, 2025

This Week is School Bus Safety Week

It’s National School Bus Safety Week, and agencies across the nation are promoting the importance of bus safety,
October 21, 2025

Mandatory CWD Testing to Take Place in Some Parts of Northwest Minnesota

The Minnesota Deer Gun season is less than a month away, and the Minnesota DNR is reminding hunters
October 20, 2025

Northland Community & Technical College Hosts Open House in Warroad

Article By Daniel DeMolee – KQ92 & KRWB | October 20, 2025
