Minnesota Deer Opener Recap 

The Minnesota Deer opener was this past weekend. Minnesota DNR Wildlife Supervisor Rob Baden gives us a recap of opening weekend, and how area hunters fared on their hunts. 

Around 400-thousand Minnesota hunters took part in Saturdays firearms deer season opener. Deer populations were strong in most of Minnesota but remain low in the northeast corner of the state.

While the mandatory Chronic Wasting Disease testing period is over, there are still ways you can get your deer tested. More information on CWD testing locations and requirements in Minnesota can be found on the DNR’s website.

The Minnesota Deer Gun season runs through Sunday, November 16.

November 12, 2025

November 11, 2025

November 11, 2025

