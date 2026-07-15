Minnesota Department of Health Releases New Resources to Identify Child Abuse in Infants

The Minnesota Department of Health has released new resources to help parents and caregivers prevent and identify physical abuse in infants six months and younger. The tools include a webpage, fact sheet and social media posts to help families recognize warning signs like bruising, facial injuries and symptoms of abusive head trauma.

Infants under six months are more likely to experience serious physical abuse than older children. In 2025, Minnesota opened 195 infant physical abuse cases. Healthcare providers are encouraged to use these materials during well-baby visits. For more information, visit the MDH identifying signs of physical abuse in babies webpage.