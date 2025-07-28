Minnesota Department of Health Tracks Tularemia Throughout State

MINNESOTA Department of Health Press Release – Minnesota health officials are tracking an increase in tularemia (TOO-LAH-REE-MEE-UH) also known as Rabbit Fever cases across the state, including the Twin Cities metro. Tularemia is a potentially serious illness that affects both people and animals. It’s caused by the bacterium Francisella tularensis, which is commonly found in wildlife—especially rabbits, squirrels, beavers, muskrats, and other rodents.

The Minnesota Department of Health, Department of Natural Resources, and Board of Animal Health say outdoor cats are especially at risk. Pets often get infected by hunting small animals or through tick and fly bites. Signs of tularemia in animals include high fever, weakness, loss of appetite, ulcers, and swollen lymph nodes.

So far in 2025, five human cases have been confirmed. Two people were infected by tick bites, one by a stray cat, and one likely through mowing over a contaminated area. A fifth case is still under investigation. Tularemia isn’t spread from person to person but can be passed from animals to humans through bites, scratches, or direct contact with infected wildlife.

To reduce the risk: Keep cats indoors and prevent them from hunting, use tick prevention for pets, apply insect repellent for yourself, avoid handling sick or dead wild animals and check for rabbit nests or animal remains before mowing the lawn.

Tularemia symptoms in people include sudden fever, swollen lymph nodes, skin ulcers, chills, and body aches—usually appearing 3 to 5 days after exposure.

If you’re bitten or scratched by a sick animal, call your doctor and the Minnesota Department of Health at 651-201-5414. For pet-related concerns, contact your vet or Dr. Steve Kivisto at 612-790-8140.