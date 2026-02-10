Skip to content

Minnesota Department of Human Services Develops New Anti-Fraud System with Optum

Minnesota is advancing efforts to strengthen Medicaid anti-fraud systems. The Department of Human Services, working with Optum, has completed the first phase of a one-year project to develop an automated pre-payment review system for Medicaid claims. Over the past 90 days, Optum reviewed nearly four years of claims in 14 high-risk service areas, flagging items that need additional review before payment.

Officials say the work is not a measure of fraud but identifies areas where policy clarification or provider training may be needed. Over the next nine months, the state will refine the system to reduce fraud risk, improve efficiency, and investigate suspicious activity when necessary.

For more information on Minnesota’s Medicaid program integrity efforts, visit the state’s Medicaid program integrity webpage.

February 11, 2026

Key Vote on Copper Mining in Boundary Waters Expected This Week

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on legislation this week that would lift the ban on copper
February 10, 2026

Warroad Council Approves GIS Update, Discusses Utility Repairs and Other Business

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Tuesday, February 10, 2026 WARROAD, MINN. – The
February 9, 2026

Frosty Week and Frosty Dance is at Warroad High School

This week at Warroad High School, students are turning up the winter spirit with Frosty Week.  All week
