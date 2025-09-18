Minnesota Department of Revenue Warns of Scam Text Messages

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is monitoring reported text messages that claim to be from the Minnesota Department of Revenue asking users to update banking information. If you get one of these messages, do not reply or click any link in it. The Department of Revenue will never send unsolicited texts asking for personal data.

The content of the scam text messages to be aware of reads as follows:

Your refund request has been processed and approved. Please provide accurate payment information by 9/16/2025. Funds will be deposited into your bank account or mailed to you via paper check within 1 to 2 business days.

Failure to submit the required payment information by 9/16/25 will result in permeant forfeiture of this refund under Minnesota Statue 5747.11. reply “y” then close and reopen this message to activate the link. If the issue persists copy the link and enter it directly into your browser

This is an official scam alert from the Minnesota Department of Revenue.