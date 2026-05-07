Minnesota DFL Urging Republicans To Collaborate Near End of Legislative Session

The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party is urging Republicans to work together in the final days of the legislative session to address affordability. Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy says federal cuts are hitting states hard.

Republicans have countered with their own plan, including eliminating taxes on tips, overtime and Social Security, along with reducing vehicle tab fees.

DFL Senator Liz Boldon says federal cuts are straining food support programs.

The Republican Party says its proposal would deliver broader tax relief as lawmakers race toward a session deadline. The Minnesota Legislative Session is required to close on Monday May 18th.