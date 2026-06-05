Minnesota DHS Completes Medicaid Review

Minnesota has completed a federally required review of nearly 5,600 high-risk Medicaid providers, a move officials say was necessary to protect up to two billion dollars in federal Medicaid funding. The Department of Human Services says more than 2,000 providers successfully met heightened screening and eligibility requirements and will continue serving patients without interruption. More than 3,400 providers were notified they will be disenrolled, most due to incomplete paperwork or failed site verification visits.

Officials say the review is part of a broader effort to strengthen oversight, prevent fraud, and ensure vulnerable Minnesotans receive care from qualified providers. The state is working with counties, tribes and health plans to help affected patients maintain access to services. For more information, visit mn.gov/dhs.