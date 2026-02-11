The Minnesota Department of Human Services has launched a new fact-check webpage to combat misinformation about Medicaid fraud. Officials say false claims can undermine public trust and threaten access to care for vulnerable residents. Medicaid, also known as Medical Assistance, provides health coverage to more than 1.2 million Minnesotans. The new fact-check page is available through the state’s Medicaid program integrity website at mn.gov/dhs.
Minnesota DHS Sets Up New Fact-Check Website
Artist Reception at Warroad Riverplace this Thursday
Warroad RiverPlace invites the public to a free reception and open house this Thursday, February 19, from 5:00
House Republicans Lay out priorities for MN Session
By Prestin Douville – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. The Minnesota Legislative Session kicks off today, and House
Recreational opportunities at Itasca State Park
Temperatures are expected to remain in the double digits throughout the week, which means that now would be