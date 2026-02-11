Skip to content

Minnesota DHS Sets Up New Fact-Check Website

The Minnesota Department of Human Services has launched a new fact-check webpage to combat misinformation about Medicaid fraud. Officials say false claims can undermine public trust and threaten access to care for vulnerable residents. Medicaid, also known as Medical Assistance, provides health coverage to more than 1.2 million Minnesotans. The new fact-check page is available through the state’s Medicaid program integrity website at mn.gov/dhs.

February 17, 2026

Artist Reception at Warroad Riverplace this Thursday

Warroad RiverPlace invites the public to a free reception and open house this Thursday, February 19, from 5:00
February 17, 2026

House Republicans Lay out priorities for MN Session 

By Prestin Douville – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. The Minnesota Legislative Session kicks off today, and House
February 16, 2026

Recreational opportunities at Itasca State Park 

Temperatures are expected to remain in the double digits throughout the week, which means that now would be
« Prev1234567Next »