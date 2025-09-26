Minnesota DNR Announces Early Antlerless Deer Hunt, Oct. 16–19

Hunters can participate in an early antlerless-only deer season from Thursday, Oct. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 19. The season increases opportunities for hunters in deer permit areas where deer populations are above population goals. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers this opportunity to hunters to manage local deer herds. Before participating, hunters are encouraged to review important information about bag limits, blaze orange requirements and other regulations on the Minnesota DNR early antlerless-only season webpage.