Minnesota DNR Announces Early Antlerless Deer Hunt, Oct. 16–19

Hunters can participate in an early antlerless-only deer season from Thursday, Oct. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 19. The season increases opportunities for hunters in deer permit areas where deer populations are above population goals. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers this opportunity to hunters to manage local deer herds. Before participating, hunters are encouraged to review important information about bag limits, blaze orange requirements and other regulations on the Minnesota DNR early antlerless-only season webpage.

September 26, 2025

Minnesota Launches ‘Be Cannabis Aware’ Campaign to Educate Youth on Risks of Cannabis Use

The Minnesota Department of Health has launched a new campaign called Be Cannabis Aware, focused on educating young
September 25, 2025

Community Invited to Donate and Shop at Warroad Sharing Days, Oct. 1–4

By Daniel DeMolee – KQ92 | September 25, 2025 Warroad Sharing Days is a wonderful opportunity for neighbors
September 25, 2025

Warroad Man Sentenced in Child Neglect, Assault Case; Girlfriend Also Convicted

By Daniel DeMolee – KQ92 | September 25, 2025 Roseau County, MINN. – A Warroad man pleaded guilty
