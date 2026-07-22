Minnesota DNR Offering $1.7 Million In Grants For Emerald Ash Borer Impact

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering $1.7 million in community grants to help address the impact of emerald ash borer on community forests. Applications for the 2026 Protect Community Forests Grants open August 3, with funding provided by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund. The grants will support removing, treating or replacing infested trees, conducting tree inventories, developing management plans, and educational outreach.

Eligible applicants include tribal governments, nonprofits, educational institutions, and local government units, with maximum awards of $150,000. The application period closes September 14. Northwest Minnesota residents can attend an informational session on August 7 from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW. More information is available at mndnr.gov/2026-protect.