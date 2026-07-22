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Minnesota DNR Offering $1.7 Million In Grants For Emerald Ash Borer Impact

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering $1.7 million in community grants to help address the impact of emerald ash borer on community forests. Applications for the 2026 Protect Community Forests Grants open August 3, with funding provided by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund. The grants will support removing, treating or replacing infested trees, conducting tree inventories, developing management plans, and educational outreach.

Eligible applicants include tribal governments, nonprofits, educational institutions, and local government units, with maximum awards of $150,000. The application period closes September 14. Northwest Minnesota residents can attend an informational session on August 7 from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW. More information is available at mndnr.gov/2026-protect.

July 23, 2026

United Way Northeastern Minnesota Step Into School Program Returns

Applications are due July 24th for United Way of Northeastern Minnesota’s Step Into School program, which provides qualified
July 22, 2026

Baudette Works to Strengthen Vendor Process for Future Events

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. BAUDETTE, Minn — Baudette City Council members met last week and
July 21, 2026

Minnesota 988 Lifeline Sees Four Years Consecutive Increased Calls Since Launch

The Minnesota Department of Health reports that the 988 Minnesota Lifeline has seen four consecutive years of increased
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