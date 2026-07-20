Skip to content

Yellow Rose Race Starts Early August

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc

WARROAD, Minn — The Yellow Rose Race is returning to Warroad, giving runners and walkers a chance to support a great cause while enjoying one of the community’s signature summer events. The annual race weekend begins with the virtual race, running August 1st through the 7th, allowing participants to complete their 5K or 10K anywhere at their own pace.

The in-person event takes place Saturday, August 8th at Allison Park. Race day registration opens at 7 a.m., followed by the National Anthem at 8. The 10K begins at 8:15, the 5K starts at 8:30, and a free Kids Fun Run for ages 10 and under follows the races.

This year’s Warroad event benefits the Warroad Senior Living Center. For registration, race details, volunteer information, or to sign up for the virtual race, visit yellowroserace.com.

July 21, 2026

Minnesota 988 Lifeline Sees Four Years Consecutive Increased Calls Since Launch

The Minnesota Department of Health reports that the 988 Minnesota Lifeline has seen four consecutive years of increased
July 17, 2026

Baudette Council Addresses Naming of Private Residential Drive

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. BAUDETTE, Minn — The Baudette City Council spent a portion of
July 17, 2026

Award-Winning Artwork Featured in Warroad RiverPlace Exhibit

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. WARROAD, Minn — A new exhibit at Warroad RiverPlace is bringing
« Prev1234567Next »